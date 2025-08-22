CPI (ML) Liberation files two claims, objections to SIR in Bihar: ECI

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) has filed two claims and objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, a press release by the Election Commission said.

According to the press release, CPI (ML) Liberation is the only political party to file the claims between August 1 and August 22 (3 PM).

A total of 1,60,813 BLAs appointed by Political parties can collect Claims (Form 6) from the public and Objections (Form 7) from the public and file objections themselves/along with the prescribed declaration. Generic complaints, without prescribed Forms or declaration, are not counted as Claims (Form 6) and Objections (Form 7), the press release stated.

Meanwhile, the ECI has received 84,305 claims and objections directly from the electors, for the inclusion of eligible electors and exclusion of the ineligible ones. Out of these, the ECI has disposed of 6,092 claims and objects in the last seven days. The ECI has received 2,63,257 Form 6+Declaration from new electors on attaining the age of 18 years or above. As per rules, the Claims and Objections are to be disposed of by the concerned ERO/AERO not before the expiry of seven days' notice period and after verification of eligibility. As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on 1st August 2025 without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO, after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity, the ECI said.