PM Modi to inaugurate ₹307 crore projects in Gujarat on Aug 25-26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on August 25 and 26. During this visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for significant infrastructure projects, according to the release.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat continues its journey towards Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat, built on the pillars of transparency, progressiveness, decisiveness, and sensitivity.

Aligning with this commitment, the Roads and Buildings Department is spearheading landmark public infrastructure projects to keep Gujarat dynamic and future-ready.

With a total investment of ₹307 crore, the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of these projects will significantly strengthen daily commuting infrastructure, ensuring greater safety, convenience, and efficiency of travel across North Gujarat and beyond. These initiatives mark a crucial step in fortifying Gujarat's role as a driver of national growth and in realising the collective goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

According to the release, a key highlight of the visit is the dedication of the 21-kilometre Viramgam-Khudad-Rampura road in the Ahmedabad district of North Gujarat. This road has been widened to 7 meters at a cost of ₹33 crore. It serves as a vital corridor connecting the industrial hubs of Viramgam and Detroj talukas, facilitating smooth vehicular movement and creating new employment opportunities. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for important projects in the Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar districts of North Gujarat. These include three six-lane vehicle underpasses on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana-Palanpur road (₹126 crore), a railway overbridge at Level Crossing No. 40 on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam road (₹70 crore), the renovation of the 24-kilometre Kadi-Thol-Sanand road (₹45 crore), and the expansion of Bapasitaram junction to GIFT City into an eight-lane road (₹33 crore).