Jharkhand govt tables ₹4,296.62 crore supplementary budget for FY26

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the first supplementary budget for this financial year

Hemant Soren
The Jharkhand government on Friday tabled a supplementary budget of ₹4,296.62 crore in the assembly. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
The Jharkhand government on Friday tabled a supplementary budget of ₹4,296.62 crore in the assembly for the current fiscal 2025-26.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the first supplementary budget for this financial year.

The debate on the demands is scheduled to be held on August 25.

The supplementary demands for the current fiscal were initially scheduled to be presented on August 4, but could not be tabled as the House was adjourned sine die as a mark of respect to former chief minister Shibu Soren, who died on that day.

Earlier in March, Kishore tabled the annual budget of ₹1.45 trillion for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Hemant SorenJharkhandBudget

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

