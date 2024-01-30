Home / India News / J'khand Guv meets senior officials, takes stock of security arrangements

J'khand Guv meets senior officials, takes stock of security arrangements

Prohibitory orders have also been imposed in key areas of Ranchi, including near the CM House, the Raj Bhavan and ED office at Doranda, from 10 am to 10 pm, officials said

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan
Press Trust of India Ranchi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan Tuesday met senior government officers and took stock of security arrangements in the wake of the unfolding political situation, following ED's search at the Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a top official said.

Radhakrishnan called Chief Secretary Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avinash Kumar, among others, at the Raj Bhavan here, Director General of Police, Ajay Kumar Singh, told PTI.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state to maintain law and order, including deployment of an additional 7,000 policemen, he said.

The ED has seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents from Soren's Delhi residence, they said.

The federal agency searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi on Monday, and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand.

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

