Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President of India, cites medical grounds

It has been a privilege: Dhankhar

Dhankhar described the warmth, trust, and affection received from Members of Parliament as “cherished” and “embedded in my memory”. He added, “I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy.”

Reflecting on his time in office, he wrote: “It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India’s remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation’s history has been a true honour.”

He also expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers. “Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office,” he noted.