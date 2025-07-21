Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President of India, cites medical grounds

In the resignation letter, Dhankhar extended his “deepest gratitude” to the President of India for her “unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure.”

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution,” Dhankhar wrote in his letter dated July 21, 2025.