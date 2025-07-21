Operation Sindoor to come up for discussion next week in Parliament

The government on Monday agreed to have a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the two Houses of Parliament, and it is likely to take place next week after Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi returns from his visits to the United Kingdom (UK) and Maldives. Modi is scheduled to be in the UK on July 23-24 and in Maldives on July 25-26. Indications that the government was prepared to have a discussion on Operation Sindoor came in the morning in the PM’s customary remarks before the start of the session. He described Parliament’s monsoon session as a “Vijay Utsav” and expressed confidence that members of Parliament (MPs) would articulate this sentiment in one voice.

“This monsoon session is a very proud session for the country. It is like a ‘Vijay Utsav’ (celebration of victory) for the nation. The world witnessed the capability of armed forces. They achieved their targets 100 per cent,” the PM said in a reference to Operation Sindoor. Alluding to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla becoming the first Indian to set foot on the facility, the PM said the Indian flag was recently unfurled at the International Space Station. ALSO READ: Why has China barred Wells Fargo banker from leaving the country? He also spoke of the “shrinking footprint of Naxalism” and that the red zone was turning into a green-growth zone, which, he said, was evidence that the Constitution was prevailing over bombs and guns.

Modi spoke of the bountiful monsoon helping economic activities. He said water reservoir levels had trebled in the past 10 years, which would benefit the economy. The PM said prior to 2014, India grappled with double-digit inflation. “Today, with inflation rates hovering around 2 per cent, citizens are experiencing relief and improved ease of living. Low inflation, coupled with high growth, reflects a strong and steady development journey,” he said. Parties in the INDIA bloc have demanded the PM address Parliament on Operation Sindoor and also clarify American President Donald Trump’s claims that he got India and Pakistan to end hostilities. In his pre-session remarks Modi lauded the multiparty delegations, which comprised MPs from different parties, which visited various parts of the world to convey India’s position post-Operation Sindoor.