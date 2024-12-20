Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mumbai boat accident: Naval driver lost control during trials, say police

Fourteen persons, including four on the Naval speedboat, were killed in the collision which caused the ferry carrying more than 100 passengers to sink in the Arabian Sea

Mumbai ferry collision
The police team also inspected the craft, said the official. The Navy has instituted a separate 'Board of Inquiry' to probe the collision. (Image: X)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
The driver of the Naval craft, which rammed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast, lost control over the vessel during its engine trials, leading to the fatal crash mid-sea, an injured Navy staffer has told the police, an official said on Friday.  The police, probing the accident, recorded the statement of the injured Navy staffer, who was on the speeding craft, which collided with the ferry 'Neel Kamal' on way to the Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination, from the Gateway of India on late Wednesday afternoon.  Fourteen persons, including four on the Naval speedboat, were killed in the collision which caused the ferry carrying more than 100 passengers to sink in the Arabian Sea.  A team from the Colaba Police Station, which is investigating the case, recorded the statement of the injured Navy staffer, Karmaveer Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, said the official.  According to Yadav, the Naval craft was undergoing engine trials in the sea when the driver lost control, leading the vessel to collide with the ferry packed with passengers, he said.  The police team also inspected the craft, said the official. The Navy has instituted a separate 'Board of Inquiry' to probe the collision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Navy Mumbai Maharashtra Gateway of India Accident

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

