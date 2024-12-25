Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jaipur inferno: Death toll reaches 18, two people in critical condition

The death toll in the tanker fire incident happened on last Friday here has risen to 18 with one more death at the SMS Hospital, an official said.

Jaipur Fire, Truck Fire
Firefighters douse the fire at the site of the accident after a truck loaded with a chemical collided with some other vehicles and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, in Jaipur, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 7:59 PM IST
Earlier today, two people who suffered critical burn injuries succumbed during treatment while 15 others are undergoing treatment.

SMS Hospital Superintendent Sushil Bhati on Wednesday said that a man and two woman have died.

"With three more deaths, a total of 18 persons have died so far," he said, adding that the condition of two injured is still critical.

An LPG tanker collided with a truck on December 20, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno.

Eleven persons had died on the day of the incident.  An FIR was registered in the matter on December 20, the day the explosion took place, and now the tanker driver is being questioned. The driver of the container truck which rammed into the tanker died in the explosion, he said.  The container truck collided with the tanker while taking a U-turn on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, breaking its outlet nozzles which released a white cloud of gas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :JaipurFire accidentTanker explosion

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

