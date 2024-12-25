Jaipur inferno: Death toll reaches 18, two people in critical condition

The death toll in the tanker fire incident happened on last Friday here has risen to 18 with one more death at the SMS Hospital, an official said.

Earlier today, two people who suffered critical burn injuries succumbed during treatment while 15 others are undergoing treatment.

SMS Hospital Superintendent Sushil Bhati on Wednesday said that a man and two woman have died.

"With three more deaths, a total of 18 persons have died so far," he said, adding that the condition of two injured is still critical.

An LPG tanker collided with a truck on December 20, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno.

Eleven persons had died on the day of the incident. An FIR was registered in the matter on December 20, the day the explosion took place, and now the tanker driver is being questioned. The driver of the container truck which rammed into the tanker died in the explosion, he said. The container truck collided with the tanker while taking a U-turn on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, breaking its outlet nozzles which released a white cloud of gas.