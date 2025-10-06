Monday, October 06, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Massive fire breaks out at chemical godown in Thane; official injured

Massive fire breaks out at chemical godown in Thane; official injured

Thick smoke from the burning chemicals triggered panic in the surrounding industrial area

Fire, Fire accident

Representative image: Efforts were still on to douse the blaze, the officials said. Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A major fire broke out at a godown storing chemicals along the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

While no casualty was reported in the blaze which erupted around 9.45 pm on Sunday, a fire officer was injured after falling into a drain during the firefighting operation, they said.

Thick smoke from the burning chemicals triggered panic in the surrounding industrial area.

Efforts were still on to douse the blaze, the officials said.

The fire originated in the chemical storage unit located near Savad Naka in Lonad village of Bhiwandi town along the highway, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Saquib Kharbe said.

 

Several fire engines and private water tankers were pressed into service, he said.

There was no report of any casualty in the blaze so far. However, fire officer Nitin Lad sustained injuries after slipping and falling into a drain while wearing a fire suit during the operation and was immediately provided medical assistance, the official said.

Four fire engines -- two from Kalyan and one each from Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar -- were rushed to the spot. Several fire personnel were at the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be determined, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

