Jaishankar to attend US Critical Minerals meet as India joins Pax Silica

Why is S Jaishankar travelling to the US in February?

Government sources on Wednesday confirmed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be travelling to the United States in the first week of February. Jaishankar is slated to attend the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting in Washington, DC, on February 4.

What is Pax Silica and India’s role in it?

According to the US Department of State, Pax Silica is its flagship effort on artificial intelligence and supply-chain security, advancing a new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners. India was not part of the inaugural Pax Silica Summit held in December 2025.

Earlier this month, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had announced that India will be inducted into Pax Silica.

How are India-US trade talks progressing?

Sources also said that negotiations on the India-US trade deal are progressing at a favourable pace.