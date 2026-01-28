Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaishankar to attend US Critical Minerals meet as India joins Pax Silica

Jaishankar to attend US Critical Minerals meet as India joins Pax Silica

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Washington in early February to attend the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial, as India prepares to join the US-led Pax Silica initiative

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar | (Photo:PTI)

Archis Mohan
Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:18 PM IST

Why is S Jaishankar travelling to the US in February?
 
Government sources on Wednesday confirmed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be travelling to the United States in the first week of February. Jaishankar is slated to attend the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting in Washington, DC, on February 4.
 
What is Pax Silica and India’s role in it?
 
According to the US Department of State, Pax Silica is its flagship effort on artificial intelligence and supply-chain security, advancing a new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners. India was not part of the inaugural Pax Silica Summit held in December 2025.
 
 
Earlier this month, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had announced that India will be inducted into Pax Silica.
 
How are India-US trade talks progressing?
 
Sources also said that negotiations on the India-US trade deal are progressing at a favourable pace.

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:18 PM IST

