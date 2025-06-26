'Water won't go anywhere': Jal Shakti minister on Indus Waters Treaty

At a press conference, the minister was asked about the status of the treaty, "This decision belongs to the Indian government and the Prime Minister... There is no update on the abeyance of the treaty. Whatever decision will be taken will only benefit the nation," he said.

Referring to the recent remarks by former Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto on IWT, Patil said that India is "not afraid of false threats".

ALSO READ: Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan will never be restored: Amit Shah "The water won't go anywhere... What he says is his own question... We are not afraid of false threats," Patil said.

Two days ago, Bhutto said that India should either share the water fairly or Pakistan will direct the water towards them from all six rivers, news agency PTI reported.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, governs the distribution of water from the Indus river system — Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej — between India and Pakistan. Islamabad depends on water from the three rivers originating in India for around 80 per cent of its agricultural needs.