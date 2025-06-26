Cabinet passes resolution to mark June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas'

The Union Cabinet passed the resolution to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' on the 50th anniversary of Emergency to expose the atrocities perpetrated on people, so that this 'Black Day' is not repeated, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiran Rijiju said here on Thursday.

"India is the largest democracy in the world and it is the duty of every Indian to safeguard democracy," he said while addressing a press conference here.

Rijiju took a jibe at the Congress, saying that those who "murdered" the Constitution are flaunting a copy of it.

The Emergency was imposed on the night of June 25, 1975, and opposition leaders and media were throttled and curbs were placed on civil liberties, he added.