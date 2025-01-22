Jalgaon tragedy: 12 dead as passengers jump off train after fire rumour

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Ministry of Railways did not confirm the number of casualties at the time of publication. Over 40 people are feared to have been injured

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 10:48 PM IST
Twelve people are feared to have died in Jalgaon after a rumour of a fire inside the train prompted several passengers to jump off the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express onto an adjacent track, getting hit by an oncoming train. 
“Near Jalgaon, the Pushpak Express, travelling from Lucknow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, experienced an alarm chain pulling (ACP) incident around 4 pm near Pachora station. Following the ACP, some passengers disembarked from the train. While they were on the tracks, the Karnataka Express, coming in the opposite direction, struck several of them,” a central railway spokesperson said. 
The Ministry of Railways did not provide the number of casualties at the time of going to press. Over 40 people are feared to have been injured. 
The Maharashtra government announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the kin of those killed in the accident.
 
First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

