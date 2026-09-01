Explained: Why are MBBS, BDS interns on an indefinite strike in J&K

MBBS and BDS interns across medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir have gone on an indefinite strike, demanding a hike in their monthly stipend from the existing ₹12,300 to ₹30,000, news agency PTI reported.

The interns have staged dharnas in Jammu, saying their stipend has not been revised for nearly seven years. They said the amount has not kept pace with inflation, the workload they shoulder or stipends paid to medical interns in other states.

What are the interns demanding?

The interns are demanding that their monthly stipend be increased to ₹30,000. They said the demand is based on the rising cost of living, their workload and the difference between their stipend and those paid in several other states. They also want the government to formally notify the revised stipend rather than provide only verbal assurances.

The interns said their indefinite strike would continue until their demand is accepted and the revised stipend is formally notified. Why are J-K medical interns demanding a higher stipend? The protesting interns said they perform regular clinical duties in government hospitals, including work in emergency departments, outpatient departments (OPDs), wards and intensive care units (ICUs). They also work night shifts, handle emergencies and are posted in rural areas. Dr Shahnawaz, one of the protesting interns, told news agency PTI that MBBS and BDS interns across J-K had joined the strike because their work includes 24-hour and night shifts and rural postings, but they are being paid just ₹400 a day. Medical interns in other states, he said, are getting paid between ₹25,000 and ₹45,000 for similar work.

The interns said they are seeking a monthly stipend of ₹30,000, which they said would better reflect their workload and the rise in living costs. The interns said they are involved in several day-to-day hospital services and are among the first medical personnel to attend to patients arriving in emergency departments. They also assist doctors in OPDs, wards, procedures and other clinical services. The protesters said their working hours can include night duties, emergency services, ward and ICU work and rural postings. Has J-K already proposed a stipend hike? A committee set up by the Health and Medical Education Department in 2023 had recommended increasing the stipend to around ₹25,000 for 2025-26.

Dr Abhinav Bhat, another protesting intern, told PTI that the issue was later raised during the 2026 Assembly session, where the proposed stipend was mentioned as ₹26,300. However, the proposed revision has not yet been implemented, he said. Why are interns demanding a written order? The interns said they have not received a clear update on when the proposed hike will be implemented. Dr Bhat alleged that they had been directed to different departments while trying to find out the status of the file. "Sometimes we are told the file has been forwarded to the chief minister, while at other times we are told it is with the Finance Department. We are being made to run from one office to another," he told PTI.