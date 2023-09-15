Home / India News / Jharkhand CM Soren's plea against ED summons to be heard on Sept 18

Jharkhand CM Soren's plea against ED summons to be heard on Sept 18

Soren has moved the apex court challenging the summons sent to him to depose on August 14 at the federal agency's office in Ranchi and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 2:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned to September 18 the hearing on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's plea against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons in an alleged money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi deferred the matter after it was informed that senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi would appear in the matter for Soren.

"I am requesting the matter be heard on Monday. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is leading us," a junior counsel said.

The bench agreed to the submission.

Soren has moved the apex court challenging the summons sent to him to depose on August 14 at the federal agency's office in Ranchi and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Earlier, Soren had skipped the ED summons in an alleged defence land scam case citing pre-scheduled events.

The 48-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was interrogated for over nine hours by the ED on November 17 last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

The central probe agency is investigating more than a dozen land deals, including one related to defence land, wherein a group of mafia, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly connived to forge deeds and documents of as long back as 1932.

The ED has arrested several people so far in the state, including Soren's political aide Pankaj Mishra.

Soren was initially summoned by the ED on November 3, 2022 but he did not appear citing official engagements. He had even dared the central probe agency to arrest him and then sought a three-week deferment of the summons.

Also Read

It's India vs Pakistan as teams vie for the Junior Asia Cup hockey title

ED issues summons to J'khand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Jharkhand Govt to support KISS-like institute for tribals: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Soren moves SC against ED summons in money laundering case

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Manipur approves compensation scheme for women sexual-acid attack victims

PM to inaugurate biggest housing project for EWS in Maharashtra next month

Dhoni gives young cricketer lift on bike after training session in Ranchi

48-hour encounter in Kokernag, Kashmir; 3 officers killed, soldier missing

NDMA tests pan-India 'emergency alert system' for disaster management

Topics :Hemant SorenJharkhandEnforcement Directoratemoney laundering case

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story