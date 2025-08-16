Jharkhand declares one-day state mourning following minister's death

The Jharkhand government declared a one-day state mourning on Saturday to mark the death of Education Minister Ramdas Soren, an official statement said.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast at all buildings in Jharkhand and no official function will take place, it said.

Soren died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Friday night and his body was brought to Ranchi on Saturday morning.

"The state government has decided to observe one-day of state mourning on August 16 in honour of the minister, who died in a hospital in Delhi," the statement said.