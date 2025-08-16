Home / India News / Rescue ops in J&K's Kishtwar enter day 3; 60 dead, over 100 injured

Rescue ops in J&K's Kishtwar enter day 3; 60 dead, over 100 injured

Among the deceased were two personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the local police, the officials added

rescue operations
At least 16 residential houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-meter-long bridge, and over a dozen vehicles were also damaged (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kishtwar/Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 10:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A coordinated rescue and relief operation continued for the third consecutive day on Saturday in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, where 60 people lost their lives and over 100 others were injured, officials said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, visited the devastated village late Friday night and reviewed ongoing rescue and relief efforts carried out by the police, army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), civil administration, and local volunteers operating in the high-altitude terrain.

So far, 46 bodies have been identified and handed over to their next of kin after completion of legal formalities. Meanwhile, 75 persons have been reported missing by their families, although locals and eyewitnesses claim that hundreds may have been swept away by flash floods and buried under giant boulders, logs, and rubble.

Among the deceased were two personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the local police, the officials added.

The disaster struck Chisotithe last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata templeat approximately 12:25 pm on August 14. It flattened a makeshift market, a langar (community kitchen) site for the yatra, and a security outpost.

At least 16 residential houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-meter-long bridge, and over a dozen vehicles were also damaged in the flash floods.

The annual Machail Mata yatra, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to conclude on September 5, remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Saturday. The 8.5-kilometre trek to the 9,500-foot-high shrine starts from Chisoti, located about 90 kilometres from Kishtwar town.

Rescue efforts were intensified with the deployment of nearly a dozen earth-movers by the civil administration and the use of specialized equipment and dog squads by the NDRF.

"After a long, tedious uphill drive, managed to reach the site of the cloudburst disaster in Kishtwar very late, around midnight," the Union Minister said in a social media post after the visit.

He was accompanied by the DGP and was briefed on the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nagaland CM mourns Guv Ganesan's demise; Govt declares 7-day state mourning

Three women among 6 dead as dargah structure collapses near Humayun's Tomb

Happy Janmashtami 2025: Best Wishes, Greetings, Quotes on Krishna Birthday

Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi maps road to 'atmanirbharta'

Atmanirbharta, swadeshi echo in PM Modi's Independence Day speech

Topics :Jammu and KashmirKishtwarFloods in IndiaFloods

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story