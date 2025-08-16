Home / India News / Janmashtami at ISKCON Temple Delhi: Check traffic plan, diversions today

Janmashtami at ISKCON Temple Delhi: Check traffic plan, diversions today

Delhi Traffic Police has announced road closures, diversions, and curbs near ISKCON Temple for Janmashtami on August 16; commuters advised to use metro and plan travel in advance

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam
Traffic restrictions will be in place from 8 am on August 16 till 2 am on August 17. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory for commuters ahead of Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash on August 16. Large gatherings are expected, and special traffic arrangements have been planned to avoid congestion.
 

Road closures and restrictions

 
According to the advisory, Raja Dheer Sen Marg (between Captain Gaur Marg and Sant Nagar Traffic Signal) will be turned into a pedestrian-only stretch during the festival. Only vehicles of residents living in the area will be allowed to enter.
 
Traffic restrictions will be in place from 8 am on August 16 till 2 am on August 17. The movement of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles will not be allowed on key routes during this period.
 

Alternate routes for commuters

 
Motorists have been advised to take alternate routes such as:
• Captain Gaur Marg
• Outer Ring Road
• Mahatma Gandhi Marg
• Lala Lajpat Rai Marg
 
Vehicles coming from Mahatma Gandhi Marg towards Captain Gaur Marg will be diverted towards Ashram or Moolchand.
Those from Outer Ring Road towards Captain Gaur Marg will be redirected to Modi Mill Flyover.
 
Similarly, traffic from Paras Chowk will be diverted towards Modi Mill Flyover or Chirag Dilli, while vehicles from BRT Central School Flyover will also be routed to Chirag Dilli.
 

Use of public transport encouraged

 
To prevent traffic jams, the police have urged visitors to use public transport, especially the Delhi Metro.
 
• Devotees have been advised to get off at NSIC Okhla Metro Station and reach the temple via Captain Gaur Marg.
• Commuters are also advised to plan their trips in advance and follow road signs and instructions given by traffic officials on duty.
 
Officials said these measures are necessary to manage the crowd as thousands of devotees, including VIPs and dignitaries, are expected at the ISKCON temple.
 
“People are requested to avoid using private vehicles and opt for the Metro or other public transport to reach the venue. Commuters should follow traffic police instructions to prevent inconvenience,” the advisory stated.
 

Advisory for Rohini event on August 17

 
On Thursday, the traffic police also issued another advisory for a special programme in Rohini on August 17.
 
According to this notice, traffic diversions will be in place around Bhagwan Mahavir Road, Bawana Road, Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Link Road and Badsha Dahiya Marg. Roads in these areas will remain closed or restricted for smooth traffic flow and public safety.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rescue ops in J&K's Kishtwar enter day 3; 60 dead, over 100 injured

Nagaland CM mourns Guv Ganesan's demise; Govt declares 7-day state mourning

Three women among 6 dead as dargah structure collapses near Humayun's Tomb

Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi maps road to 'atmanirbharta'

20 families evacuated after houses crack due to rains in J&K's Rajouri

Topics :JanmashtamiISKCONDelhi Traffic PoliceDelhi trafficBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story