Janmashtami at ISKCON Temple Delhi: Check traffic plan, diversions today

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory for commuters ahead of Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash on August 16. Large gatherings are expected, and special traffic arrangements have been planned to avoid congestion.

Road closures and restrictions

According to the advisory, Raja Dheer Sen Marg (between Captain Gaur Marg and Sant Nagar Traffic Signal) will be turned into a pedestrian-only stretch during the festival. Only vehicles of residents living in the area will be allowed to enter.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 8 am on August 16 till 2 am on August 17. The movement of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles will not be allowed on key routes during this period.

Alternate routes for commuters Motorists have been advised to take alternate routes such as: • Captain Gaur Marg • Outer Ring Road • Mahatma Gandhi Marg • Lala Lajpat Rai Marg Vehicles coming from Mahatma Gandhi Marg towards Captain Gaur Marg will be diverted towards Ashram or Moolchand. Those from Outer Ring Road towards Captain Gaur Marg will be redirected to Modi Mill Flyover. Similarly, traffic from Paras Chowk will be diverted towards Modi Mill Flyover or Chirag Dilli, while vehicles from BRT Central School Flyover will also be routed to Chirag Dilli. Use of public transport encouraged To prevent traffic jams, the police have urged visitors to use public transport, especially the Delhi Metro.

• Devotees have been advised to get off at NSIC Okhla Metro Station and reach the temple via Captain Gaur Marg. • Commuters are also advised to plan their trips in advance and follow road signs and instructions given by traffic officials on duty. Officials said these measures are necessary to manage the crowd as thousands of devotees, including VIPs and dignitaries, are expected at the ISKCON temple. “People are requested to avoid using private vehicles and opt for the Metro or other public transport to reach the venue. Commuters should follow traffic police instructions to prevent inconvenience,” the advisory stated.