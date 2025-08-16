Home / India News / Two dead, 2 injured in Vikhroli landslide amid heavy rains in Mumbai

Two dead, 2 injured in Vikhroli landslide amid heavy rains in Mumbai

Soil and stones from a nearby hillock collapsed on a hut, injuring four persons, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged area during rain, near Andheri, in Mumbai (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 10:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two persons were killed, and as many others sustained injuries in a landslide amid heavy rains in the eastern suburb of Vikhroli here on Saturday, civic officials said.

The incident took place around 2.39 am at Varsha Nagar in Vikhroli Parksite, which falls under the collector's jurisdiction, they said.

Soil and stones from a nearby hillock collapsed on a hut, injuring four persons, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

He said the victims, who belong to one family, were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead.

Emergency response teams, including personnel from the fire brigade, local police, and civic staff, were immediately mobilised to the site, the official said.

Shalu Mishra (19) and Suresh Mishra (50) died in the incident, while two others, Aarti Mishra (45) and Ruturaj Mishra (20), sustained injuries and their condition is said to be stable, he said.

He added that other residents of the area have been shifted to safer locations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi greets everyone on Janmashtami; calls its festival of faith

PM Modi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 7th death anniversary

Janmashtami at ISKCON Temple Delhi: Check traffic plan, diversions today

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passes away in Delhi

Rescue ops in J&K's Kishtwar enter day 3; 60 dead, over 100 injured

Topics :MumbaiMumbai rainslandslideVikhroli

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story