PM Modi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 7th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his seventh death anniversary, and said he continues to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India.
Modi said on X, "Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India." Modi and several other dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, later visited his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' here to pay tributes to the BJP stalwart.
A poet and statesman, Vajpayee was prime minister for over six years between 1998 and 2004 and is credited with pushing economic reforms that paved the way for a period of high growth.
