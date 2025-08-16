Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passes away in Delhi

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passes away in Delhi

The minister was seriously injured in a bathroom fall at his residence on August 2 and was first admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur before being shifted to Delhi

Ramdas Soren

Ramdas Soren was on life support after being airlifted to Delhi on August 2 | Credit: X/@RamdassorenMLA

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Friday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed the news in a post on X, writing, "You shouldn't have left like this, Ramdas Da...Final Johar, Dada."

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also expressed grief over the minister's demise.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden demise of Shri Ramdas Soren, Jharkhand's Minister of School Education and Literacy. His passing is an irreparable loss to the state. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and pray that God grants them the strength to bear this immense grief," he posted on X.

 

Ramdas Soren was on life support after being airlifted to Delhi on August 2. According to a statement issued that day, he was currently in a critical condition, with a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists providing intensive medical care.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC tells Jharkhand HC judges to take leave to finish pending verdicts

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in 2018 defamation case over remarks on Amit Shah

Maoist with ₹15 lakh bounty killed in gunfight with security forces: Police

Maoist with ₹15 lakh bounty killed in gunfight with security forces: Police

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Shibu Soren

Father's fight against injustice to continue: Hemant Soren after his demise

Shibu Soren

Obituary: The legendary architect of Jharkhand Shibu Soren dies at 81

The minister sustained serious injuries after falling in the bathroom at his residence on August 2. Before being shifted to Delhi, he was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur.

The Jharkhand BJP also condoled his passing.

"...In 12 days, two big leaders of Jharkhand passed away. Ramdas Soren played a major role in the Kolhan area of Jharkhand and he was known as the pillar of 'Jharkhand Andolan'...Ramdas Soren was a very big leader...There is a wave of sadness in Jharkhand..." BJP spokesperson Pratul ShahDeo said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rescue operations

Rescue ops in J&K's Kishtwar enter day 3; 60 dead, over 100 injured

La Ganesan

Nagaland CM mourns Guv Ganesan's demise; Govt declares 7-day state mourning

accident

Three women among 6 dead as dargah structure collapses near Humayun's Tomb

Happy Janmashtami 2025

Happy Janmashtami 2025: Best Wishes, Greetings, Quotes on Krishna Birthday

Narendra Modi

Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi maps road to 'atmanirbharta'

Topics : Jharkhand MLAs JMM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon