Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passes away in Delhi

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Friday.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed the news in a post on X, writing, "You shouldn't have left like this, Ramdas Da...Final Johar, Dada."
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also expressed grief over the minister's demise.
"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden demise of Shri Ramdas Soren, Jharkhand's Minister of School Education and Literacy. His passing is an irreparable loss to the state. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and pray that God grants them the strength to bear this immense grief," he posted on X.
Ramdas Soren was on life support after being airlifted to Delhi on August 2. According to a statement issued that day, he was currently in a critical condition, with a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists providing intensive medical care.
The minister sustained serious injuries after falling in the bathroom at his residence on August 2. Before being shifted to Delhi, he was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur.
The Jharkhand BJP also condoled his passing.
"...In 12 days, two big leaders of Jharkhand passed away. Ramdas Soren played a major role in the Kolhan area of Jharkhand and he was known as the pillar of 'Jharkhand Andolan'...Ramdas Soren was a very big leader...There is a wave of sadness in Jharkhand..." BJP spokesperson Pratul ShahDeo said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
