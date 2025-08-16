Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passes away in Delhi

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Friday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed the news in a post on X, writing, "You shouldn't have left like this, Ramdas Da...Final Johar, Dada."

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also expressed grief over the minister's demise.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden demise of Shri Ramdas Soren, Jharkhand's Minister of School Education and Literacy. His passing is an irreparable loss to the state. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and pray that God grants them the strength to bear this immense grief," he posted on X.