Nagaland CM mourns Guv Ganesan's demise; Govt declares 7-day state mourning

Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Governor La. Ganesan, who passed away in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

In a condolence message, the Nagaland CM said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of our Hon'ble Governor Shri La. Ganeshan Ji, today, the 15th of August, 2025, in Chennai".

Ganesan was appointed as the 21st Governor of Nagaland on February 11, 2023. Throughout his tenure, he worked diligently to strengthen unity and promote development in the state. "His modest nature endeared him to the people and will continue to inspire generations," Rio said, describing him as a man of integrity, principle, great wisdom, and moral strength.

The Chief Minister said the Governor's selfless service, calm leadership, and enduring devotion to justice and unity would be remembered. ALSO READ: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passes away at 80 in Chennai hospital "The void left by his passing will be deeply felt, but we take comfort in the legacy of service, courage, and leadership he leaves behind. His contributions to the State and to the Nation will be remembered with respect and gratitude," Dr. Rio said. On behalf of the Government of Nagaland and his family, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the Ganesan's bereaved family. "May his soul rest in eternal peace," the CM added.

La Ganesan passed away at 6:23 pm at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Dr Anil BG, Director Medical Services, Apollo Hospital, Chennai, said, "He (Governor Ganesan) was admitted on 08 August 2025 with a catastrophic intracerebral haemorrhage and coma. All necessary treatments were provided, despite which, his condition failed to improve, leading to his passing away. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family at this difficult time." Nagaland has declared seven days of state mourning from August 16 to 22. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly hoisted, and there will be no official entertainment by state government departments, Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen said in a notification.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and other leaders and officials paid tribute to the late Governor. "...I convey my condolences to the bereaved members of the family and every worker of the BJP...The last rites will be conducted at 3.30 pm tomorrow (August 16) and before that, his mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay homage..." BJP leader H Raja said. BJP's Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthiran said Ganesan's mortal remains will be kept at Kannadasan Ground near his residence on Saturday morning for the public to pay homage. "The final rites will begin at 3 p.m., followed by cremation at the Besant Nagar area crematorium at 5 pm," Nagenthiran said.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed grief over the passing of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, recalling his long and dedicated public service. In her condolence message, the President said, "Saddened by the demise of the Governor of Nagaland, Shri La Ganesan Ji. He also served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha and the Governor of Manipur and West Bengal. During his long public life, he worked for the welfare of the people. His contribution to the development of Tamil Nadu and the country will be remembered. I extend my deep condolences to his family and admirers." Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise, describing him as a "devout nationalist" dedicated to service and nation-building.