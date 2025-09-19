Home / India News / Jharkhand rich in uranium, can aid nuclear weapon manufacturing: CM Soren

Jharkhand rich in uranium, can aid nuclear weapon manufacturing: CM Soren

Soren said his government is ready to fully cooperate with the Centre to make the defence sector self-reliant

Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said the state is endowed with uranium and can contribute significantly to the manufacturing of nuclear weapons.

Addressing the Defence East Tech symposium here, Soren said his government is ready to fully cooperate with the Centre to make the defence sector self-reliant.

"Jharkhand is endowed with uranium and can contribute to nuclear weapon manufacturing. The state government is ready to cooperate fully with the Centre to make the defence sector self-reliant," Soren said.

Uranium is a key component for the development of nuclear weapons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jharkhandnuclear weaponsuranium

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

