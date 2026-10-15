Jio Platforms IPO: When was it launched and what are its future plans?

Jio Platforms, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, will open its Jio Platforms, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, will open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription from October 21 to 23, 2026. The company, founded by Mukesh Ambani , is seeking to raise up to ₹30,213 crore through a fresh issue of shares, while expanding its focus beyond telecom services to artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and digital technology.

When was Jio launched?

Reliance Jio launched its telecom services in September 2016 and attracted 16 million subscribers in its first month. It crossed the 100-million subscriber mark within 170 days, according to Reliance Industries.

Jio’s entry transformed India’s telecom industry by making mobile internet more affordable. Its introductory offers of free voice calls and low-cost data triggered a price war, forcing rival operators to cut tariffs and rethink their business models. The rapid adoption of affordable 4G services also fuelled mobile internet consumption across India and made data a mainstream service.

As the business expanded beyond connectivity, Jio Platforms Limited was incorporated in November 2019 as a holding company for Reliance Industries’ digital businesses, including Reliance Jio Infocomm. Its portfolio spans digital applications, technology services, and platforms for consumers and businesses. Jio Platforms is now looking to expand further into artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and digital infrastructure as Reliance seeks to strengthen its presence in the technology sector. ALSO READ: Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO bags 'subscribe' tag from experts; GMP at 30% In September 2025, Jio officially crossed the 500-million-subscriber landmark. Jio Platforms IPO details Jio Platforms has filed its red herring prospectus (RHP), setting out the details of its proposed public issue.

Key details of the IPO include: Subscription dates: October 21 to 23, 2026

Issue size: Up to 270 million fresh equity shares

Price band: ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per share

Potential fundraising: Up to ₹30,213 crore

Anchor investor bidding: October 19, 2026 The proposed issue could value Jio Platforms at around $108.3 billion, according to Reuters, making it one of India's most valuable listed companies if the valuation is realised. The IPO also includes reservations worth up to ₹500 crore for eligible employees and ₹2,500 crore for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders. Since the issue comprises fresh shares, the proceeds will go to the company rather than existing shareholders selling their holdings.

According to Reuters, the funds are expected to be used partly to repay debt at its telecom subsidiary, with the remainder allocated to general corporate purposes. What are Jio Platforms' future plans? Jio is seeking to evolve from a telecom-led business into a broader technology platform, with AI and cloud infrastructure emerging as key areas of investment. Its future priorities include: Artificial intelligence: Reliance is developing AI services for consumers and businesses, including applications designed for Indian languages and local needs

AI infrastructure: Reliance Intelligence is building AI computing infrastructure in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to improve access to computing capacity and support AI development

Cloud computing: Jio aims to provide digital infrastructure and cloud-based services to businesses, developers, and other organisations

Enterprise technology: Jio is developing digital solutions for businesses, including AI-enabled services and tools to improve productivity

5G and broadband: The company continues to expand its mobile and fixed broadband services, including JioFiber and JioAirFiber Reliance has also announced AI partnerships with Google and Meta, while its collaboration with Nvidia is aimed at developing AI computing infrastructure in India.