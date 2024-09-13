Joint Parliamentary Committee to meet on Waqf Amendment Bill on Sept 18-20

A meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be held on September 18, 19 and 20 at the Parliament House Annexe in the capital city of New Delhi, said an official statement from Lok Sabha Secretariat. During the meeting on September 18, representatives from the Ministry of Minority Affairs will record oral evidence before the committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, while, on September 19, the committee will hear the views or suggestions of some experts and stakeholders, such as Prof Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor, Chanakya National Law University, Patna; Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz and All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board, on the bill. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on September 20 will hear the suggestions of All India Sajjadanashin Council, Ajmer, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Delhi and Bharat First, Delhi, on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The fourth meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to examine the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, was held on September 6.

During the meeting, senior officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) made a presentation before the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Several stakeholders, including the Zakat Foundation of India and the Telangana Waqf Board, put forth their views, suggestions, and oral evidence on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Speaking after the JPC-led meeting, Shiv Sena (Shinde group) leader and panellist of the JPC, Naresh Mhaske told ANI that Waqf Board properties are not being used for the welfare of the poor.



"This is why the Waqf Board Amendment Bill has been brought and as members of the committee, we are deliberating on the bill, and it will soon be tabled in the Parliament for approval. ASI also attended the meeting. ASI said that many properties which have previously been conserved by the government of India, have been claimed by the Waqf without any proof," Mhaske told ANI.

Opposition parties have been continuously opposing the Waqf Board Amendment Bill in JPC meetings, leading to uproar and heated debates.

Naresh Mhaske said that the opposition only talks about opposing, and there is a competition among them to see who can speak out more against the amendment bill and deliver more speeches.

"After Owaisi delivered a speech, others followed suit to secure their vote bank and showcase their strength," he added.

Mhaske said that the Zakat Foundation and Telangana Waqf Board also shared the same view, arguing against amending the Waqf Board bill while presenting their reasoning.

The meeting also witnessed heated exchanges between the opposition parties and the ruling party MPs regarding various amendments to the proposed Bill.