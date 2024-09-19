Junior doctors, Bengal govt talks fail; protests over safety to persist

Kolkata rape-murder case: The latest round of discussions between protesting junior doctors and the West Bengal government ended without resolution on Wednesday, according to news agency PTI.

Despite several key demands being acknowledged by the state’s chief secretary, junior doctors voiced frustration over the lack of concrete assurances, with no signed documentation to solidify the discussions.

Despite several key demands being acknowledged by the state's chief secretary, junior doctors voiced frustration over the lack of concrete assurances, with no signed documentation to solidify the discussions.

"We will continue our agitation and take a call on it if and when those directives are issued," said Aniket Mahato, representing the protesting doctors, adding that the group would submit a formal list of demands via email on Thursday. The government is expected to respond with directives based on this list.

Core issues behind the doctors’ protest



The primary sticking point in the ongoing dispute revolves around the state’s refusal to initiate a departmental inquiry against health secretary NS Nigam. The doctors have accused Nigam of misconduct following the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

An unsigned set of minutes released by the state government revealed the junior doctors’ demand for an inquiry committee to investigate Nigam’s role in alleged improprieties, including accusations of fostering a health ‘syndicate’ over the past four to five years.

Beyond the inquiry into Nigam, the doctors are calling for broader representation from medical colleges on the task force formed by the state to improve safety measures for doctors. They also sought clarity on how the task force would function. The government’s proposal, however, suggested limiting representation to just four or five junior doctors.

Safety concerns and further demands



In addition to the inquiry and task force concerns, the junior doctors raised safety issues inside public hospitals and demanded an end to what they called a “threat culture” on medical campuses.

The unsigned minutes confirmed that both parties agreed to follow a central directive to improve hospital security by deploying female police officers for night patrols, installing panic buttons in departments, and setting up helplines for emergency interventions.

The delegation also pushed for greater student representation in unions, hostels, and decision-making bodies within hospitals. They demanded the formation of college-level task forces and called for regular elections for college councils and resident doctors' associations.

“These demands are inextricably linked to ensuring that another horrific crime against doctors never happens again,” the junior doctors said.

Protests to continue as hopes diminish



Despite entering the talks with optimism, the junior doctors left feeling disillusioned by the lack of progress.

Dr Shaintini, a key spokesperson for the movement, expressed disappointment, “For 41 days, we have been on the streets demanding basic human rights, justice, and an end to the culture of threats in medical colleges. We had hoped today would bring a breakthrough, but instead, we were asked to email our demands and await verification. We feel hopeless.”

The junior doctors confirmed that their cease-work protests and sit-ins outside Swasthya Bhavan, the health department headquarters, would continue until their demands are fully met.

“We were very hopeful when we walked in...we want the protest to end...we are forced to continue this protest...protest will continue until all our demands are met,” Shaintini told ANI.