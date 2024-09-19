Boundary walls to washrooms: Odisha issues new safety policy for doctors

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has introduced a comprehensive policy aimed at enhancing the safety and security of healthcare professionals, students, and staff at medical institutions. The new guidelines, issued by the Odisha government, are designed to improve overall security and foster a respectful and secure work environment in healthcare and medical education institutions. These measures come in response to the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The West Bengal government had attempted to introduce its own safety policy which was met with severe backlash from the public and objection from the Supreme Court. The West Bengal government’s ‘Rattirer Saathi’ (Friend in the night) programme stipulated that women’s working hours should not exceed 12 hours at a time and prescribed avoiding night duty, which led to the policy being categorised as ‘restrictive’. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Key measures now introduced by the Odisha government include:

Boundary walls: All healthcare institutions must have boundary walls, regulated entry and exit points, and mandatory ID cards for employees. Visitor pass systems will be implemented for indoor patient visits, with strict limitations on visitor numbers.

24x7 security and CCTV cameras: Hospitals and colleges are required to station security guards 24x7, with male and female guards patrolling the premises. CCTV cameras must be installed in strategic locations, and a control room should monitor footage round the clock.

Separate duty rooms/washrooms: Institutions must ensure proper facilities, such as separate duty rooms and washrooms for male and female doctors, alongside the provision of well-lit parking areas and safe transport options for women working night shifts.

Public redressal mechanisms: A public grievance redressal system will allow attendants to address concerns directly with hospital superintendents. Police outposts may also be established on campus, with at least one female officer available at all times.

Respectful workplace: Institutions are urged to cultivate a respectful workplace culture, with zero-tolerance for harassment and discrimination. Training programs will be provided for staff and students on respectful communication, safety protocols, and emergency responses.

Incident reporting: A clear incident reporting system must be in place to confidentially handle complaints, with quick investigations and police involvement when necessary. Reports on any violent incidents must be submitted to the National Medical Commission within 48 hours.

Monitoring committee: An Institutional Monitoring Committee will review the implementation of these measures monthly, ensuring continuous improvement in safety and security standards.

These reforms aim to create a safer and more secure environment for all medical professionals in Odisha, enhancing both physical security and workplace culture in healthcare institutions.

Kolkata rape and murder case

The rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College has drawn national outrage. On August 9, 2024, the 31-year-old doctor’s body was discovered in a seminar room at the college. The post-mortem revealed that her body showed signs of severe injuries and brutality. Eventually, a civic volunteer stationed at the police outpost of the hospital, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested in connection to the crime.

The investigation has revealed multiple failures by the authorities. Sandip Ghosh, the college principal, and Abhijit Mondal, the Station House Officer of Tala Police Station, were arrested for their involvement in delaying the filing of the First Information Report and tampering with evidence. The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case, also uncovering financial irregularities and corruption within the hospital administration. Protests erupted across the country, with doctors and medical staff demanding justice and better safety measures. The case is under investigation.