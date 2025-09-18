Offshore betting apps use social media, surrogate ads to bypass India ban

Offshore gaming companies continue to push betting in India by resorting to surrogate advertising, discreet use of messaging platforms and tie-ups with social media influencers, according to a report by The Economic Times. Investigating officers were quoted as saying that several of these platforms were pushing betting through Instagram accounts and other digital handles that outwardly shared sports updates.

In the case of Parimatch, an Instagram news page posts routine cricket or football updates, but embedded links to its gaming application which includes the betting app to hook users, the news report mentioned.

Role of influencers and payment firms

To widen their reach, promoters of such gaming apps are signing contracts with influencers, actors, and even sportspersons, often using messaging applications with no legal standing. Recent probes have also revealed that payment companies whose applications for payment aggregator licences had been turned down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) were offering services to Parimatch while presenting themselves as technology service providers (TSPs). Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh summoned As part of its investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently summoned several celebrities in connection with the 1xBet case, including former cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, who are scheduled to appear before the agency on September 22 and 23, respectively, as well as actor Sonu Sood a day later. In recent weeks, the ED has also questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan.

Also read: Statsguru: The rise and sudden fall of real-money gaming in India Real money gaming banned In August, the Monsoon Session of the Parliament cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which prohibits real money games (RMG) and incorporates an anti-betting provision. Breaches can attract prison terms of up to three years and fines of up to ₹1 crore, while promoters—including influencers—also face penalties. The legislation further bans advertisements for such games and prevents banks or financial institutions from processing related transactions. Response of gaming industry Industry bodies such as the All India Gaming Federation and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports have argued that the ban would hamper innovation and penalise compliant operators. Government officials, however, defended the measure, citing multiple cases where online money gaming was linked to financial offences. Instances of fraud, laundering, and even alleged terror financing through offshore betting platforms were flagged as risks to both national security and consumer safety.