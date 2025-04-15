Southern states lead ranking on justice system, Karnataka retains top slot

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana took the top three slots in an annual ranking of states’ capacity to deliver justice, noting “shifting dynamics” in their performance.

Karnataka retained its top position in the India Justice Report (IJR) 2025, retaining the rank it had last year. IJR ranks states on their capacity in policing, judiciary, prisons and legal aid. Andhra Pradesh is second, after coming fifth last year. Telangana, eleventh in 2019, retained its third position.

Historically strong performers like Kerala and Tamil Nadu experienced minor fluctuations but remained in the top five, the report said. Mid-tier states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha have shown steady gradual improvement.

Maharashtra declined from its previously held top position and Gujarat and Punjab exhibited “inconsistent performances”, said the report.

States in the bottom tier, such as Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, have largely maintained their positions with minor shifts, the report said. Uttar Pradesh improved one rung from the bottom to put Bengal in last place.

"Overall, these changes underscore the shifting dynamics of state performance, shaped by evolving governance, economic policies, and other influencing factors," the report said.

Also Read

Small states had a mix of trends in delivering justice. Sikkim retained its top position. Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura occupy the middle ground, but Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Goa show a dip in their most recent rankings to fifth, sixth and seventh places, respectively.

The report said there has been a steady growth in investments to strengthen the structural capacity of the justice delivery system across all key institutions. "Budget allocations have risen, with judiciary per capita expenditure improving, and gender diversity within the lower judiciary and police has shown an upward trend as it has among legal aid secretaries and paralegal volunteers".

Human resource capacity has seen some progress, with judicial vacancies reducing in select states and forensic staffing receiving renewed attention. Infrastructure improvements include reducing the deficits in court halls, and technology being used to fill critical gaps, the report said.

Despite rising workloads, subordinate courts have improved case clearance rates, urban police stations have increased in number, and targeted interventions in prisons — such as expanded legal aid, video conferencing, and open prisons — are creating more avenues for decongestion and reform, it said.