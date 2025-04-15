Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC to hear plea on Wazukhana ASI survey today

The Allahabad High Court will hear the Gyanvapi case today. The petition regarding the ASI survey of the Wazukhana will be considered.

The Supreme Court sealed the Wazukahana after a dispute over a structure on the mosque premises.

The Hindu side alleges that a shivling was found on its premises in 2022; however, the Muslim side has claimed it is a water fountain.

The Hindu side also moved the Supreme Court early in the year to de-seal the 'wazukhana' area in the Gyanvapi complex.

During the survey, a structure- claimed to be a "Shivling" by the Hindu side and a "fountain" by the Muslim side- was found in the mosque premises on May 16, 2022, during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Last year on November 28, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in a statement expressed concern over the various claims in courts across the country regarding mosques and dargahs, describing such claims as a "blatant mockery of the law and the Constitution."

Also Read

"It is deeply unfortunate and shameful that, after the claims on Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Shahi Eidgah in Mathura, Bhojshala Mosque in Madhya Pradesh, Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, and Sambhal's Jama Masjid, a claim has now been made on the historic Ajmer Dargah. Despite the provisions of the law, the court has accepted Vishnu Gupta's petition for a hearing and issued notices to the parties," read the statement by SQR Ilyas, the National Spokesperson for the Board.

AIMPLB highlighted that a civil court in Ajmer has "unfortunately" accepted a petition alleging that the Ajmer Dargah is the Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple.

Last year, a petition was filed in the High Court on October 22 by plaintiff Rakhi Singh, requesting an ASI survey of the Wazukhana located in the Gyanvapi mosque premises.