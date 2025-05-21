'This is India, I'll speak Hindi': SBI staff sparks Hindi-Kannada row

State Bank of India (SBI) branch manager and a customer in Bengaluru’s Surya Nagar has gone viral, fuelling Karnataka’s ongoing language debate. In the clip, the customer repeatedly requests the official to speak in Kannada, to which she responds that she will not use the local language and insists on speaking in Hindi. A video showing a heated exchange between a(SBI) branch manager and a customer in Bengaluru’s Surya Nagar has gone viral, fuelling Karnataka’s ongoing language debate. In the clip, the customer repeatedly requests the official to speak in Kannada, to which she responds that she will not use the local language and insists on speaking in Hindi.

“I will not speak Kannada in Karnataka. Never. Speak in Hindi,” the official is heard saying.

When the customer reminds her, “This is Karnataka, ma’am,” she replies, “This is India,” adding that her mother tongue is Hindi. The clip, posted on X, drew swift reactions, with users tagging senior officials, the Reserve Bank of India, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, demanding action.

Apology issued after public outcry

Amid mounting criticism and calls for action, the SBI official appeared in another video, offering an apology. With help from colleagues, she addressed the issue in Kannada:

“If I have hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise. I will try to cooperate and conduct my business in Kannada going forward.”

Also Read

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemns incident

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who condemned the behaviour and welcomed the bank’s swift intervention. The matter caught the attention of Karnataka, who condemned the behaviour and welcomed the bank’s swift intervention.

“The behaviour of the SBI Branch Manager in Surya Nagara, Anekal Taluk, refusing to speak in Kannada and English and showing disregard to citizens, is strongly condemnable,” he wrote on X.

He added: “We appreciate SBI’s swift action in transferring the official.”

Siddaramaiah also emphasised the need to respect regional languages and urged for sensitisation training for banking staff nationwide.

SBI responds to viral video

The State Bank of India issued a statement expressing concern and confirming that the matter is under thorough evaluation.

“We are deeply concerned about the recent incident at our Surya Nagar Branch of AO South Bengaluru. The matter is currently under thorough evaluation,” SBI said on X.

“State Bank of India maintains a policy of zero tolerance towards any behaviour that adversely affects the sentiments of our customers. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring respectful and dignified conduct towards all citizens.”

Kannada language debate reignited

The incident has reignited Karnataka’s long-running debate on language, especially concerning the use of Kannada in public-facing roles. The row follows an earlier viral post urging “outsiders in Bengaluru” to learn Kannada, which triggered widespread discourse online.

Social media reactions remained divided. While many insisted that individuals working in Karnataka should respect and use Kannada, others argued that enforcing language preferences in a multilingual nation was impractical.

The debate quickly spilled over into broader North vs South India discussions online, with strong opinions voiced over language, identity, and inclusivity.