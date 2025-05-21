Violation of human rights: NHRC takes cognizance of Ashoka professor arrest

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday said it has taken suo moto cognizance of a news report which “prima facie discloses” that the arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad violates his human rights and liberty.

Mahmudabad is associate professor and head of the Political Science Department at Ashoka University. He was arrested earlier this week for a social media post over India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, which targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

“The Commission has noted that the report, which contains a gist of the allegations on the basis of which he has been arrested, discloses, prima facie, that the human rights and liberty of the said Professor have been violated. Therefore, it has deemed it to be a fit case for taking suo motu cognizance of the reported incident,” the NHRC said in a statement.

The human rights body further stated that it has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Haryana, calling for a detailed report in the matter within one week.

The development comes on the same day when the Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of Professor Mahmudabad, while directing the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Also Read

The apex court, however, criticised Mahmudabad's "choice of words", and directed him to refrain from making any online statements or publishing any articles related to the subject of the ongoing investigation.

Why was Ali Khan Mahmudabad arrested?

Professor Mahmudabad was arrested on May 18 for making alleged derogatory remarks toward the Indian Army and two women officers — Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh — who appeared at media briefings on ‘Operation Sindoor’. Two FIRs were filed against him for allegedly criticising the Army and making derogatory comments about the women officers.

In his post, he referred to the appearance of two women officers at a press briefing as “optics” and “just hypocrisy”. His remarks drew sharp backlash and were perceived as disrespectful toward women in uniform. The Haryana Women’s Commission took suo motu cognisance, and the complaint was filed by a BJP Yuva Morcha leader.