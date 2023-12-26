Covid-19 back this winter but vaccine makers have limited stockpiles

Even as Covid-19 re-emerges this winter, vaccine manufacturers have limited stockpiles.



Two Pune-based vaccine makers, however, have some stockpile – Gennova Biopharmaceuticals with one million doses of its Gemcovac-OM (an Omicron-specific mRNA-based booster vaccine) and Serum Institute of India (SII) with an undisclosed number of doses of Covovax (the SII vaccine developed in partnership with Novavax).

Currently, only 73 vaccination centres are active in India, of which 32 are government-run. Most of the centres are offering Covovax. On Tuesday, 58 vaccinations were administered in India, of which only one dose was a precaution dose taken by a senior citizen above 60 years. Around 28 vaccinations occurred in the 18-59 years age group.

A company official confirmed that Gennova has about one million doses of Gemcovac-OM, the first and only booster Covid-19 vaccine available in India against the highly transmissible Omicron variant, which has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the office of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The JN.1 sub-variant is a descendant of BA.2.86 (also known as Pirola), a sub-variant of the widely circulating Omicron.

“The booster vaccine aids in generating antibodies and memory immune responses specific to the Omicron variant, which can reduce the probability of infection, hospitalisation, and even prevent future waves of the pandemic,” the company stated. Unlike other mRNA vaccines, Gemcovac-OM, launched in June this year, is stable at 2-8 degrees Celsius.

“The vaccine is available at 50 centres across major cities in India and can be obtained via the Co-WIN portal and vaccinator app. Gennova has also partnered with an agency that can vaccinate people at home,” the company informed.

Meanwhile, SII is preparing to apply for licensing a vaccine for the JN.1 variant, the company said.

It now has an XBB1 variant vaccine, very similar to the JN.1 variant. In the coming months, SII plans to seek licensure for this vaccine in India.

Bharat Biotech does not have any stockpile of Covaxin, its whole-virion inactivated Covid-19 vaccine. Production stopped around April last year, and the stockpile is exhausted. Stocks for the intra-nasal vaccine iNCOVACC have also run out.

An immediate response could not be elicited from Biological E regarding vaccine stocks. Biological E manufactured Corbevax, approved as a mix-and-match booster following two doses of Covaxin or Covishield.

A vaccine industry source explained that vaccine manufacturers are not actively producing more doses for two reasons – low or almost no demand from either the private or public sector, and all these vaccines hold EUA status, which does not permit distribution through pharmacy channels.

“One cannot release the vaccine into the private market (through pharmacies or other distribution channels) as they have EUA status. Vaccines must be ordered by government or private centres registered with Co-WIN. So, unless orders are placed, no one can produce doses and stockpile,” the source said, requesting anonymity.

Consequently, India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) chief NK Arora stated that no additional vaccine dose is required against JN.1 at present. He emphasised that precautions are necessary for those aged above 60 years, with co-morbidities, or on drugs that suppress immunity (like cancer patients). “In case these individuals have not yet taken their third dose, they are advised to take precaution,” he said.

Therefore, demand is unlikely to rise anytime soon.