Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the government is ‘ultimate’ and governance in a democracy can only be handled by the executive, not the courts. He emphasised that the executive is accountable to Parliament and the people who elect it.

Dhankhar made these remarks during the question hour after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu’s call for decentralising the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Somu questioned why the government could not “restrict tests for entry towards its own institutions and decentralise where states fill up on the basis of marks scored in State Board examinations”.

Defending the centralised system, Pradhan pointed out that NEET was introduced under the previous UPA government, and the Supreme Court has directed the centralisation of the medical entrance test.

“The core of the question is why don’t you dismantle the NEET exam and give the authority to States...” Pradhan said. Addressing Kanimozhi, he said, “The previous UPA government started this model. We have to carry forward that. She was very much part of that government. She could have prevailed upon then.”

Pradhan acknowledged past challenges in the NEET examination and assured that improvements are underway. “NTA is doing a tremendous job... It will be a very robust entrance testing mechanism for the country.” At this point, Dhankhar intervened, questioning, “Can the government part with its executive authority with the court?” He further stressed, “Governance in democracy has to be only by the executive. Because the executive is accountable to Parliament and people in elections. How can executive governance be done by any other agency?’

“Because (executive) is elected by the people to govern the nation, and therefore give attention to this also. This is a larger issue beyond your Ministry. But we cannot have in the country, executive governance beyond the government. The government is ultimate,” Dhankhar asserted.

In response to another question, Pradhan said funds were allocated in the Union Budget 2025-26 to improve broadband connectivity, supporting digital access as outlined in the National Education Policy.

Concerns over the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines were also raised in the House. CPI-M leader John Brittas criticised the overriding powers given to Governors in search and selection committees and the lack of job security for contractual academic staff.

In response, Pradhan alleged, “Influential persons from CM offices were appointing their wives and cronies as vice-chancellor and lecturer.” He emphasised the Modi government’s steps toward social justice, noting that until 2018, no clear rules existed for the constitutional protection of SC/ST groups in assistant and associate professor appointments. “For the first time, Prime Minister Modi enacted a visionary Bill and regulations. There cannot be a category of ‘not found suitable candidate’,” he stated.