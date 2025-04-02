Home / India News / Massive fire at warehouse in Gurugram, over 200 firefighters deployed

Massive fire at warehouse in Gurugram, over 200 firefighters deployed

Smoke continued to come out of the warehouses till 4 pm on Wednesday afternoon and two vehicles were on the spot to monitor the situation

Firefighters and fire tendors deployed at the site trying get control of the fire in warehouse. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 9:00 PM IST
A massive fire broke out at a garment warehouse in Saraswati Enclave Industrial area here and soon spread to two adjoining warehouses of liquor and shoes, prompting a 12-hour operation to douse the blaze, officials said on Wednesday.

While no one was reported injured despite the intensity of the fire that started late at night on Tuesday, there was extensive damage to goods in the warehouses.

More than 20 fire tenders and over 200 firefighters had to be deployed to control the fire.

According to a senior fire officer, a fire broke out in a garment warehouse in Saraswati Enclave Industrial Area at 11.49 pm on Tuesday night. Fire engines from the Sector 37 fire station reached the spot, but the fire spread rapidly to the adjoining liquor and shoe warehouses.

Staff from all fire stations of the district and vehicles and firefighters from stations in Nuh and Jhajjar districts were also called, he said.

The fire was brought under control after a 12-hour operation on Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke continued to come out of the warehouses till 4 pm on Wednesday afternoon and two vehicles were on the spot to monitor the situation, the officer said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

