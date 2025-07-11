Karnataka HC stays BJP's defamation case over ads against CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah is one of several Congress leaders accused in the case, which centres on claims made in political advertisements during the 2023 Assembly election campaign.

Case alleges derogatory remarks in Congress ads

The defamation complaint was filed against the Indian National Congress (INC), KPCC, and several party leaders. The BJP has alleged that the Congress was responsible for publishing advertisements containing defamatory remarks about its governance during 2019–2023.

According to the complaint, the ads accused the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government of widespread corruption, referring to it as a ‘40 per cent commission sarkar’. The term suggested that commissions were demanded in return for awarding public works contracts, procurement deals, and even for Covid-19 related supplies.

The controversial advertisements further alleged that the BJP-led government looted around ₹1,500 crore through corrupt means. They also claimed a system of ‘score cards’ and ‘rate cards’ was in place — allegedly referring to bribes for government jobs and postings.