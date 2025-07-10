Siddaramaiah denies exit talk, says he'll serve full term as Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has categorically denied speculation of a leadership change in the Congress-led state government. In an interview with India Today TV, he asserted that he would serve a full five-year term, dismissing talk that the party high command had asked him to step down early.
“I will be chief minister for five years, I’ve made it very clear,” Siddaramaiah said, rejecting suggestions of an internal push for midterm replacement.
DK Shivakumar’s ambition acknowledged, but no party move yet
The remarks come amid growing speculation in political circles about a possible transition of power within the Karnataka Congress. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is often seen as a natural successor.
Siddaramaiah acknowledged Shivakumar’s ambition, saying, “He is also an aspirant.” However, he stressed that no directive had come from the party leadership. “The talk of the Congress asking me to step down is incorrect,” he added.
Also Read
Siddaramaiah reiterates position amid MLA rumblings
This is not the first time the Karnataka CM has dismissed such rumours. Just last week, when asked about his position, he told PTI: “Yes, I will be. Why do you have the doubt?”
Leadership speculation intensified after Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain claimed that over 100 MLAs supported a leadership shift in favour of Shivakumar.
Shivakumar reiterates loyalty, says decision lies with party
Responding to the chatter, DK Shivakumar reiterated his loyalty to the current government and said he would abide by the party’s decision.
“What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don’t have any objection to it. Whatever the party high command tells and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled… I don’t want to discuss anything now. Lakhs of workers are supporting this party,” he told ANI.
Shivakumar dismisses BJP claims, defends internal unity
Shivakumar also denied any active discussions within Congress about replacing Siddaramaiah. When asked about BJP leaders fuelling the leadership rumours, he dismissed their claims.
“Are they our high command? R Ashoka is a BJP man. BY Vijayendra is a BJP man. Chalavadi Narayanaswamy is a BJP man. Will you write if they say such things? Should you verify or not?” he said, questioning the credibility of the sources driving the narrative.