12-hour work shift in IT? Karnataka govt faces backlash over proposal

The Karnataka government's proposal to amend existing labour laws and extend working hours in the IT, ITeS, and BPO sectors to 12 hours a day has triggered widespread criticism from employee unions and ignited debate across social media.

In a meeting held on Wednesday by the state’s Labour Department with industry stakeholders and trade unions, it was suggested that the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act be amended to permit a longer workday. At present, the Act limits work to a maximum of 10 hours per day, including overtime.

The Karnataka State IT/ITES Employees Union (KITU) strongly opposed the proposal, describing it as a "form of modern-day slavery" and accusing the government of prioritising corporate profits over workers' rights. The union warned that enabling 12-hour shifts could lead to a two-shift system replacing the current three-shift system, potentially rendering one-third of the workforce redundant.

“This amendment will normalise inhuman conditions. It’s not about productivity, it’s about appeasing corporate bosses by turning workers into machines,” said KITU leader Suhas Adiga to news agency PTI after attending the meeting alongside fellow unionist Lenil Babu. KITU argued that such a move would erode work-life balance, worsen mental health issues, and further entrench job insecurity in the IT sector. Citing the State Emotional Wellbeing Report 2024, the union highlighted that 90 per cent of corporate employees under the age of 25 already suffer from anxiety. The union also pointed to global trends, noting that many countries are now recognising the negative effects of extended work hours and are enacting laws to establish the "right to disconnect" as a fundamental employee right.

Narayan Murthy hours: Internet trolls 12-hour workday proposal As news of the government’s proposal spread, social media erupted with memes and commentary. Many memes and jokes involved Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who last year controversially advocated for a 70-hour workweek and criticised the concept of work-life balance. One user dubbed the proposed 12-hour shifts as "Narayana Murthy hours", another wrote, “Narayana Murthy laughing in the corner after hearing that the Karnataka government plans to increase work hours to 12 hours per day for IT workers”. During the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit last year, Murthy had argued that as a developing country, India cannot afford the luxury of reduced working hours. He said that hard work and dedication were essential to achieve economic growth, remarking, “We first have to get a life, then we can worry about work-life balance”.