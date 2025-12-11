SC accords ceremonial welcome to Sri Lankan Chief Justice Surasena

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Thursday led the Supreme Court in according a ceremonial welcome to his Sri Lankan counterpart Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, who is currently on an official visit to India.

Justice Surasena, who assumed office as the 49th Chief Justice of Sri Lanka on July 27, shared the bench with the CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi during a special sitting. Justice Surasena was accompanied by a delegation of nine judges of the Sri Lankan top court.

Welcoming the visiting dignitaries, CJI Kant said the Indian judiciary was honoured to host the Sri Lankan chief justice and his delegation.

"We hope that your visit to India has been quite meaningful and very constructive in terms of the dialogue exchanges... Our countries have close emotional bonds in terms of culture and sentiments," the CJI said. Justice Surasena, responding warmly, said it was "indeed a great pleasure" for him and the accompanying judges to visit India. "India is our closest neighbour, the bonds between the people of the two countries... this bond was persistent between not only people but also rulers, kings," he said. Underlining that the ties between the two nations date back over 2,500 years, Justice Surasena said Emperor Ashoka sailed from Bengal to Sri Lanka and references to Sri Lanka appear in ancient Indian epics such as the Ramayana, "dating back to an era even before cities came into existence".

He shared that the Sri Lankan delegation participated in the Supreme Court Bar Association's Constitution Day celebrations on November 26. "We take great pride and pleasure in being here. Thank you so much," he added. Attorney General R Venkataramani extended his greetings to the delegation, noting that the two nations were united by a "common spiritual and cultural heritage". Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "We share the same civilisation and culture." CJI Kant informed the court that the Sri Lankan delegation spent three days at the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal under the guidance of Justice Aniruddha Bose. "Today they are at the Supreme Court, and tomorrow (Friday) they will visit the Delhi High Court," the CJI said.