Home / India News / Ethanol-blended petrol environment-friendly, benefits farmers: Gadkari

Ethanol-blended petrol environment-friendly, benefits farmers: Gadkari

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said following the implementation of the ethanol blending programme, money which was earlier spent on crude oil imports is now going to farmers

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said after extensive testing, no adverse impact has been found in cars where ethanol mixed petrol is used | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Ethanol-blended petrol has greatly benefitted farmers and resulted in saving of over ₹1.40 lakh crore of foreign exchange, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Amid concerns over the use of ethanol-blended petrol, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said after extensive testing, no adverse impact has been found in cars where ethanol mixed petrol is used.

"Use of E-20 petrol (Ethanol Blended Petrol) is a healthy trend. It is a green transition. It is less polluted and also saves foreign exchange," he said in Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

Gadkari said due to the mixing of ethanol in petrol, ₹40,000 crore has been given to the farmers for the raw materials used -- sugarcane, maize etc. -- in ethanol.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said following the implementation of the ethanol blending programme, money which was earlier spent on crude oil imports is now going to farmers, who have become "Urjadaatas" apart from being "Annadatas".

He said during the last 11 years -- from Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2014-15 to ESY 2024-25 up to July 2025 -- ethanol blending in petrol by public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has resulted in savings of more than ₹1,40,000 crore of foreign exchange.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Session LIVE: Shah under pressure, used foul language as he has no answers, says Rahul

SC accords ceremonial welcome to Sri Lankan Chief Justice Surasena

Workplace ICC can hear POSH complaints against outsiders: Supreme Court

Andhra Govt to prepare terms of reference for 7 water aerodromes in state

Cheap polyester shawls passed off as silk at Tirupati in a ₹55 cr scam

Topics :Nitin GadkariHardeep Singh PuriEthanol blending

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story