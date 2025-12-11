Ethanol-blended petrol environment-friendly, benefits farmers: Gadkari

Ethanol-blended petrol has greatly benefitted farmers and resulted in saving of over ₹1.40 lakh crore of foreign exchange, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Amid concerns over the use of ethanol-blended petrol, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said after extensive testing, no adverse impact has been found in cars where ethanol mixed petrol is used.

"Use of E-20 petrol (Ethanol Blended Petrol) is a healthy trend. It is a green transition. It is less polluted and also saves foreign exchange," he said in Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

Gadkari said due to the mixing of ethanol in petrol, ₹40,000 crore has been given to the farmers for the raw materials used -- sugarcane, maize etc. -- in ethanol.