Home / India News / Karur stampede: SC orders CBI probe, appoints 3-member monitoring committee

Karur stampede: SC orders CBI probe, appoints 3-member monitoring committee

The Supreme Court bench appointed a three-member panel led by retired judge Ajay Rastogi to supervise the CBI probe into the stampede that claimed 41 lives

Supreme Court, SC
The order follows petitions by BJP leaders Uma Anandan and GS Mani seeking a CBI probe (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives on September 27. A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria appointed former apex court judge Ajay Rastogi to lead a three-member committee that will oversee the investigation.
The order follows petitions by BJP leaders Uma Anandan and GS Mani seeking a CBI probe. Tamil actor Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), also demanded an independent investigation under Supreme Court supervision, citing concerns over impartiality if only Tamil Nadu Police officers were involved.
 
The Supreme Court had reserved its order on the TVK plea on October 10, after the TVK opposed the Madras High Court’s formation of a special investigation team (SIT) composed solely of state police officers. The party alleged that the stampede might have involved a pre-planned conspiracy and objected to the court’s remarks suggesting the actor-politician and his party abandoned the site and showed no remorse.
 

Rally details and allegations

Police stated that the rally drew about 27,000 attendees, nearly three times the expected 10,000. They blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the mishap on September 27. Senior advocates for the TVK argued that the high court acted prematurely and made adverse comments without hearing the parties.
 
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the state, defended the SIT, noting that the officers were known for their integrity. The Supreme Court had earlier questioned why a single bench in Chennai acted while a division bench in Madurai was hearing related matters.
 

Victims’ families concerned over petitions

Two families affected by the Karur stampede alleged they were misled into signing Supreme Court petitions seeking a CBI probe, believing the papers were meant to secure compensation and jobs.
 
Sharmila, mother of a 9-year-old victim, said her husband had abandoned them years ago, so she signed the documents thinking to use the compensation. Daily-wage earner P Selvaraj said he signed the documents after his wife’s death in the tragedy, unaware that the petitions requested a CBI investigation.
 
The Tamil Nadu Digital Journalists Union (TNDJU) alleged fraud and misrepresentation, claiming key petitions were filed without the free, informed, and voluntary consent of the petitioners. 
 
In a petition to the Supreme Court on October 12, the union called for suo motu action to investigate the alleged malafide filings, verify all related records, ensure advocates-on-record complied with due diligence rules, and initiate disciplinary or contempt proceedings if necessary to preserve the integrity of judicial processes.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TN temples earn ₹17.76 cr interest revenue through gold monetisation scheme

Zubeen Garg death: 3 more Assamese expats from Singapore arrive for probe

Court frames charges against Lalu, Rabri, and Tejashwi in IRCTC case

LIVE news updates: Hamas hands over 7 hostages to Red Cross as part of Gaza ceasefire

PFI's plea challenging order upholding Centre's ban maintainable: Delhi HC

Topics :StampedeSupreme CourtCentral Bureau of InvestigationCBITamil NaduBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story