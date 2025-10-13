Home / India News / PFI's plea challenging order upholding Centre's ban maintainable: Delhi HC

PFI's plea challenging order upholding Centre's ban maintainable: Delhi HC

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the Centre, asking it to respond to the PFI's plea within six weeks

gavel
On August 28, the high court reserved its order on the issue of maintainability of the PFI's plea. Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:39 AM IST
The Delhi High Court on Monday held as maintainable a plea by the Popular Front of India (PFI) against a tribunal order upholding the Centre's five-year ban on the group.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the Centre, asking it to respond to the PFI's plea within six weeks.

The court also granted two weeks to the PFI to file its rejoinder thereafter and listed the matter for further hearing on January 20, 2026.

"In view of the aforesaid, we hold that this court has the jurisdiction to entertain and maintain a writ petition filed under Article 226 of the Constitution against an order of the tribunal passed under Section 4 of the UAPA Act... we thus hold the instant petition to be maintainable," the bench said while pronouncing its order.

On August 28, the high court reserved its order on the issue of maintainability of the PFI's plea.

The PFI challenged the March 21, 2024, verdict of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act tribunal confirming the Centre's ban order dated September 27, 2022.

The Centre said the petition was not maintainable as the UAPA tribunal was headed by a sitting high court judge and therefore the order could not be challenged under Article 226 of the Constitution of India.

The Centre banned the PFI for five years for its alleged links with global terrorist organisations, such as ISIS, and for trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

The government declared as "unlawful associations" the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts, including Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, the Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The notification proscribing the organisation said the Centre is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates, affiliates or fronts "unlawful associations" with immediate effect under the UAPA.

More than 150 people allegedly linked to the PFI were detained or arrested in raids and a pan-India crackdown by law enforcement agencies in September 2022.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

