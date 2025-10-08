Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DMK's Senthil Balaji hands over cheques to those injured in Karur stampede

As many as 41 people lost their lives in a stampede at actor-politician and TVK chief Vijay's public rally in Karur on September 27

V Senthil Balaji

The Tamil Nadu government had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs 1 lakh each for the injured (Photo: {PTI)

Press Trust of India Karur
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

DMK leader Senthil Balaji, who represents the Karur constituency, on Wednesday handed over the cheques from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to families of 45 people who were injured in the stampede during a TVK rally here on September 27.

As many as 41 people lost their lives in a stampede at actor-politician and TVK chief Vijay's public rally in Karur on September 27.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs 1 lakh each for the injured.

According to an official source, cheques ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh depending on the severity of the injuries were given. Those requiring one-day hospitalisation were awarded Rs 50,000 and those requiring hospitalisation of more than two days were awarded Rs 1 lakh in compensation, added the official.

 

Incidentally, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, had also reached out to the families of the Karur stampede victims on October 6 through WhatsApp video calls and assured them of his support.

A five-member team from the TVK had gone to the houses of the bereaved families and connected them to Vijay.

The actor-politician has been facing flak from certain sections for not visiting the affected families in person.

A source in TVK had told PTI that it was not clear if Vijay would visit Karur.

A total of 41 people died in the stampede, with police noting that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants.

Police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue that led to the tragedy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Stampede DMK Tamil Nadu

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

