SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede on October 10

SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede on October 10

Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the appeal of BJP leader Uma Anandan seeking a CBI probe into the stampede

Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on October 10 a plea challenging a Madras High Court order refusing a CBI probe. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on October 10 a plea challenging a Madras High Court order refusing a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede at Karur during a political rally of actor and TVK founder Vijay that killed 41 persons and injured over 60.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the appeal of BJP leader Uma Anandan seeking a CBI probe into the stampede.

A plea for CBI probe has been dismissed whereas a single judge has observed that he is not satisfied with the probe conducted (into the stampede)," a lawyer told the bench.

 

"List (it) on Friday, the CJI said.

On October 3, the Madras High Court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the September 27 stampede at the political rally of actor-politician Vijay.

The principal bench of the high court also dismissed a BJP leader's plea seeking a CBI probe into the incident, and directed her to approach the Madurai bench.

The high court formed the SIT under senior IPS officer and Inspector General, North Zone, Asra Garg.

It also criticised the organisers of the event, the TVK leadership and police over the stampede, which killed multiple women and children, among others.

A total of 41 people died in the stampede, with police noting that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants.

Police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the tragedy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Stampede Tamil Nadu

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

