Karur stampede: Total ₹4.87 cr aid issued to victims' families, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that a total compensation of Rs 4.87 crore has been issued to the families of victims in the unfortunate Karur stampede incident that claimed the lives of 41 people. He also criticised the organisers of the event in Karur, revealing that there was no crowd management.

Stalin stated that the government was developing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for crowd control and preventing such tragedies from occurring in the future.

"Karur has shaken the conscience of the entire Tamil Nadu and conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. A total compensation of Rs 4.87 crore was issued to the victims' families. A One-Man Commission and an SIT were formed to investigate the incident, and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being drafted to prevent such tragedies in the future," Stalin said while addressing the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.

The Tamil Nadu CM revealed that the organisers of the TVK rally did not provide adequate facilities, including food, water, and toilets, for the people, especially women. "A large crowd followed the caravan, and even though the police had requested to halt the bus ahead, the organisers refused. The campaign vehicle entering the crowd against police advice led to commotion and asphyxiation, especially among women and children, causing them to fall. Some people entered the generator room, leading the operator to switch it off. The police immediately informed of ambulances as none had been arranged earlier by the organisers," Stalin said.

He further revealed that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres attacked two ambulances, causing a delay in rescue operations, due to which two people were arrested. Stalin said the government acted immediately upon learning about the tragedy. He reached Karur that same night, met the affected families and held discussions with health officials. The first person was admitted to the hospital at 7:47 PM, Stalin added. "TVK leader's event took place on September 27. The party district secretary had sought permission to hold meetings in several locations, but permission was denied in most places, including Light House, due to traffic and other reasons. Finally, permission was granted in Veluchamy Puram with 11 conditions, and security arrangements were made with 517 police personnel," Stalin said.

The Chief Minister further informed the assembly that TVK chief Vijay arrived seven hours late, contrary to the previously announced time of 12:00 PM. "A total of 606 officials and police were on duty on that day. The deployment was higher than usual as a large crowd was expected. The organisers had mentioned the event time as 3 PM to 10 PM in the permission letter, but during a press meet, it was announced that the leader would come by 12 PM. This led to people gathering much earlier. After finishing the Namakkal event, the leader reached Karur nearly seven hours later than the announced time, which caused severe congestion," Stalin said.

The CM stated that the state government arranged 400 additional beds for the injured to get treatment. "A health team of 152 personnel from surrounding districts was deployed, and 400 additional beds were arranged. Except one, all those who were admitted have returned home. In total, 41 people lost their lives. Since the mortuary did not have enough space, special permission was obtained from the Collector for an autopsy. A team of 24 doctors carried out the post-mortems, completing 39 autopsies by 1:45 AM on September 27 and 1:10 PM on September 28," he added. Stalin noted that the Supreme Court issued an interim order transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the state government will act in accordance with the final verdict.