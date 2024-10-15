Karva Chauth 2024: Best colours that you can wear this festive season

Karva Chauth is a major Hindu festival, celebrated by married women, mostly in northern and northwest states of India. The festival falls on the fourth day after the full moon and is celebrated during the Hindu lunar month of Kartika. It will take place on October 20 this year. The women fast rigorously from sunrise until moonrise on Karva Chauth, praying for their husbands’ or future partners’ health, happiness, and longevity. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This is also an occasion to don colourful and trendy dresses to enhance the festive experience. This Karva Chauth, bedazzle your partner with these on-trend colours that symbolise love, devotion, and marital bliss. While traditional red remains a popular and symbolic choice, this year introduces a wider palette of colours that add a fresh, modern twist to the celebrations.

So, to celebrate this Karwa Chauth in a trendy yet traditional way; wear something that represents love, dedication, and marital bliss to wow your partner. Although traditional red is still a common and iconic colour, a broader range of colours is used this year to give the festivities a new alongside contemporary feel.

Karva Chauth 2024: Top pick colours to wear this festive season

• Red and burgundy

For Karva Chauth, classic red is still in style, with many women choosing red Anarkali, lehengas, and sarees. Alongside another popular colour that adds sophistication to the classic brilliant red is deep burgundy.

Style tip: For a regal appearance, accessorise your red or burgundy ensemble with chunky gold or Kundan jewellery. To make your outfit stand out, you can also add a cream or gold contrasting dupatta.



More From This Section

• Shades of pink

This year's trend is soft pinks and richer fuchsia tones, which stand for happiness and tenderness. You can add a playful yet sophisticated touch to your ensemble by wearing a pink sharara or lehenga.

Style tip: For a refined look, wear pearl or diamond jewellery with a pink ensemble. For a softer, more modern style, try experimenting with pastel embroidery or elaborate floral designs.

• Gold and metallic accents

Gold is still a crucial component of Karva Chauth attire, frequently appearing as statement jewellery or embroidery. Gold will enhance your wardrobe and give the event a more opulent vibe when paired with any of the mentioned colours.

Style tip: To go with your gold-accented ensemble, choose a statement choker, maang tikka, or heavy gold earrings. A gorgeous and dazzling look can also be achieved with a silk saree or lehenga embellished with metal.

• Orange and mustard

This year, warm tones like mustard and orange are very trendy. These colours are ideal for giving your ensemble a vibrant feel because they stand for energy and excitement.

Style tip: For a dramatic contrast, pair an orange or mustard ensemble with Kundan items or ancient gold jewellery. To improve the appearance, you can also add a dupatta with delicate embellishments or contrasting borders.

• Green and yellow

Green is a lovely choice for Karva Chauth since it represents fertility and fresh starts. Another colour to think about for a lively, festive look is yellow, which is a colour that symbolises enthusiasm.

Style tip: For a subtle yet sophisticated style, wear tiny gold or emerald jewellery with green ensembles. To give depth and contrast to your look, mix yellow clothing with accessories in contrasting colours, such as deep green or maroon.