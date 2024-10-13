Happy Dussehra 2024: Wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones

The festival of Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, celebrates the victory of good over evil, which is represented by the defeat of Mahishasura by Goddess Durga and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. One of the most important Hindu holidays, it signifies the conclusion of Navratri and the start of a fresh, hopeful season. Indians will celebrate Dussehra by meeting one another and spreading happiness on October 12, 2024. To make this Dussehra even more memorable, share these 50 best wishes, thoughts, and statements with your loved ones. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Happy Dussehra: Best Wishes and Greetings 1. Wishing you a Dussehra full of joy, prosperity, and success. May good always triumph over evil in your life.

2. Happy Dussehra! May the light of victory inspire you to face all challenges with courage.

3. On this auspicious occasion, I pray that Lord Rama and Goddess Durga bless you with happiness, health, and peace.

4. May the victory of good over evil inspire you to overcome all obstacles. Wishing you and your family a joyous Dussehra!

More From This Section

5. Let this Dussehra bring you happiness, good health, and wealth. Have a prosperous celebration with your loved ones.

6. On this Dussehra, may you be blessed with strength, courage, and determination to overcome every challenge.

7. Wishing you a happy Dussehra filled with blessings and joy!

8. May Dussehra bring light and hope into your life. Happy Vijayadashami!

9. Here’s to the victory of good over evil! Happy Dussehra!

10. May Lord Rama and Goddess Durga shower their blessings upon you this Dussehra.

11. Celebrate Dussehra with smiles, laughter, and love. Happy Vijayadashami!

12. On this Dussehra, may all your troubles burn away like Ravana’s effigy, and may you rise victorious in every aspect of life.

13. Dussehra is a reminder that good always triumphs. May this festival bring you success in everything you do.

14. May the teachings of Lord Rama inspire you to live a life of righteousness and compassion. Happy Dussehra!

15. Just as Lord Rama emerged victorious over Ravana, may you conquer your fears and emerge stronger in life.

16. Dussehra symbolises the victory of light over darkness. May this festival illuminate your life with joy and positivity.

17. Wishing you and your family peace, happiness, and prosperity on the joyous occasion of Dussehra.

18. May this Dussehra fill your life with happiness and your home with positivity. Have a wonderful celebration!

19. Sending you my warmest wishes for a joyful Dussehra! May you find the courage to overcome all challenges.

20. Let’s celebrate the festival of Dussehra with love and togetherness. May we all be blessed with happiness and health.

Dussehra 2024: Best Quotes

1. “Dussehra is a reminder that truth and justice will always prevail.”

2. “Let us come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil this Dussehra. Jai Shri Ram!”

3. “Let the spirit of Dussehra inspire you to achieve greatness in life.”

4. “Good will always prevail over evil, no matter how long the struggle. Happy Dussehra!”

5. “Dussehra teaches us to face challenges with confidence and emerge victorious.”

6. “Celebrate the victory of the forces of good over the forces of evil. Let’s conquer all the challenges together.”

7. “May this Dussehra burn away all your sorrows and bring you loads of happiness.”

8. “Dussehra teaches us that no matter how strong evil seems, it will always be defeated by good.”

9. “The time has come to celebrate the victory of light over darkness. Happy Dussehra!”

10. “Dussehra is not just about burning Ravana, it’s about burning the evil within.”