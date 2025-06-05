Kashmir to get two Vande Bharat trains; PM Modi to open key bridges

For the first time, the Kashmir Valley will get connected to the rest of the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate Vande Bharat train services between Katra (Jammu) and Srinagar on Friday, along with the larger Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

These trains will begin formal operations on Saturday and will operate six days a week, enhancing connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the prominent pilgrimage destination Vaishno Devi.

The two Vande Bharats—train numbers 26404/26403 and 26401/26402—will run on the Srinagar–Katra–Srinagar route with intermediate stops at Banihal.

The Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link, which has been among the key promises of Modi, stretches 272 kilometres through the rugged Himalayas. The entire project, which had been in the works for decades, has been completed at a cost of ₹43,780 crore, according to the railways.

It includes 36 tunnels spanning 119 kilometres and 943 bridges that knit together valleys, ridges and mountain passes. Designed to overcome the region’s challenging geography, it connects remote areas to the national rail network. ‘To maximise the impact of this connectivity, the Vande Bharat Express is being introduced between Jammu and Srinagar. Unlike other trains of its kind, this one is tailored for the harsh Himalayan winters. It runs smoothly even in temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius. Heated windshields, advanced heating systems and insulated toilets ensure that the train remains operational and comfortable throughout the year,’ said the Ministry of Railways.