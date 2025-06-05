Home / India News / Andhra launches plantation drive to boost green cover to 50% by 2047

Andhra launches plantation drive to boost green cover to 50% by 2047

Marking World Environment Day, the Andhra Pradesh government planted 10 million saplings under its Vana Mahotsav and End Plastic Pollution campaigns

N Chandrababu Naidu
Image credit: Posted on X account of N Chandrababu Naidu @ncbn
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government launched a large-scale greening campaign on Thursday to mark World Environment Day, with the objective of increasing the state’s green cover from the current 30.05 per cent to 50 per cent by 2047.
 
The initiative, part of the Vana Mahotsav (forest festival) and End Plastic Pollution drive, involves planting 10 million saplings across the state.
 
Currently, the green cover includes 22.96 per cent recorded forest area and 7.09 per cent trees outside forests. Officials aim to add over 32,000 square kilometres of green area to meet the 2047 target.

CM, deputy CM launch campaign

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan launched the campaign at the state level, with concurrent events held at district and constituency levels.
 
CM Naidu also pledged to adopt a sustainable lifestyle. “Took a collective pledge along with Hon'ble Dy CM @pawankalyan Garu to do our bit to contribute to environmental conservation and adopt an eco-friendly, sustainable lifestyle. Let's commit to mitigating pollution and creating a healthier environment. Every action counts,” he posted on X. 

Target: 55.8 million saplings in 2025

The state plans to plant 55.8 million saplings in 2025, covering 180,000 hectares. The goal is to achieve 37 per cent green cover by 2029, with an annual increase of 1.5 per cent.
 
Progress will be monitored through geo-tagging, drone surveillance, satellite imagery, and audit-based scoring. Real-time dashboards will track developments and encourage public participation.

Mission Haritha Andhra Pradesh to oversee campaign

District Collectors will coordinate the drive with support from senior IAS and IFS officers. Nodal officers will oversee the campaign under the Mission Haritha Andhra Pradesh initiative.
 
Between 2025 and 2030, over 987,000 hectares will be covered through plantations led by the Forest and Horticulture departments, with support from other line departments and local bodies. 
 
   
 

Topics :World Environment DayAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

