Andhra launches plantation drive to boost green cover to 50% by 2047

The Andhra Pradesh government launched a large-scale greening campaign on Thursday to mark World Environment Day, with the objective of increasing the state’s green cover from the current 30.05 per cent to 50 per cent by 2047.

The initiative, part of the Vana Mahotsav (forest festival) and End Plastic Pollution drive, involves planting 10 million saplings across the state.

Currently, the green cover includes 22.96 per cent recorded forest area and 7.09 per cent trees outside forests. Officials aim to add over 32,000 square kilometres of green area to meet the 2047 target.

CM, deputy CM launch campaign

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan launched the campaign at the state level, with concurrent events held at district and constituency levels.